NanoLumens Joins Almo’s 2012 AV Tour

NanoLumens announced that the company will participate in Almo’s Spring E4 AV 2012 Tour, which stops in Irvine, CA on April 3, and continues to Washington, D.C. on May 18.

The tour will mark the first time NanoLumens will present their NanoFlex and NanoSlim displays directly to Almo’s ProAV resellers, integrators and consultants.

As part of the training sessions offered on the tour, NanoLumens will present a training session for attendees entitled “Broaden Your Creative Horizons Using LED Technology.” This session, to be presented by NanoLumens Marketing Manager Josh Byrd, will highlight the advantages LED technology offers, and explain how integrators can apply this technology in their AV projects to bring them to the next level of creativity, versatility and flexibility.

“Seeing is believing. Exhibiting on the Almo E4 AV Tour allows us a key opportunity to take our displays deep into markets across the country, and show this technology to installers and end-users directly, on a one-to-one level,” said NanoLumens president and CEO, Rick Cope. “We are truly excited to be working with Almo, and exhibiting on the tour in Irvine and Washington, D.C.”