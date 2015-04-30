Mackie My Fader Updates

The What: Mackie has announced a major update to the My Fader control app, which delivers powerful, pocketable control over Mackie DL32R, DL1608 and DL806 digital mixers. Designed for iPhone and iPod touch, My Fader v3.0 is ideal for on-stage performers controlling their own monitors or engineers who need quick mobile control over any mix. The new version includes a new updated user interface and an expanded feature set for additional control on-stage or off.

The What Else: My Fader v3.0 new features include support for control alongside Master Fader v3.0, which delivers total control of any Mackie DL Series mixer from an iPad. It also features support for iOS8 and the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. The user interface has been redesigned, with a modern look and feel that is in step with the main Master Fader control app.