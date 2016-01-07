Mackie Develops Master Fader v4.0

Mackie has released the Master Fader v4.0, an app for their DL32R, DL1608, and DL806 digital mixers.

"Master Fader is the most updated digital mixing control app available," said Ben Olswang, Mackie senior product manager. "That's the beauty of having such a tightly integrated app for your digital mixer. Your mixer gets better and better with each update."

Master Fader 4 iPad MixerLeading the new feature list is the addition of an RTA on each output. Users can now view a real time RTA beneath any output's PEQ or GEQ. This delivers visual feedback that's helpful when tuning the room or to make more precise EQ adjustments. For those newer to mixing, it also offers a way to learn how EQ affects the sound of a mix.

Master Fader v4.0 marks the integration of iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch support within a single app, doing away with the need for the separate My Fader app for personal monitor mixing. Now the Master Fader recognizes which type of device is being used and sets the features accordingly. Using a single app for all supported devices offers easier management and updating for users. Master Fader v4.0 also adds support for the iPad Pro.

"We are happy to announce support for the new, larger iPad Pro," commented Olswang. "With more visual real estate, you get more of everything. You see more faders, bigger controls and even finer resolution. We think Master Fader on iPad Pro is amazing."

DL1608 and DL806 users can now install and access all of their recordings direct from Master Fader. This also allows for direct playback from Master Fader so users can audition their recordings or use them immediately for intermission music or room tuning. Exporting these tracks is also now simpler, taking advantage of Master Fader's integration with the iOS share sheet.

DL32R users will see the addition of a built-in oscillator for testing system functionality, ensuring hookups are correct, and general diagnosis. Users can route the oscillator's signal (pink noise, white noise or sine wave with selectable frequency) to any channel or physical output.

Other enhancements have been made to ease setup, aid workflow or increase customization. New to Master Fader is the ability to copy and paste channels and mixes. This adds practical flexibility intended to save time and improve organization. Master Fader now also has a scalable UI, including the ability to use the new Split View in iOS 9. Designed for onstage musician's controlling their own mix, users can easily see both Master Fader and things like a set list, lyrics, or music sheets without having to switch apps. There's an update to access limiting that hides limited features, so installers can create a custom workflow for their customers. With tighter integration with iOS things like importing and exporting get better, allowing easy export to a range of locations including the iCloud Drive, Microsoft One Drive, Dropbox and more.

Master Fader v4.0 is available for immediate download from the



iTunes App Store.