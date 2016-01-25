Mackie Adds DC16 Control Surface

The What: Mackie just launched the DC16 control surface for its DL32R 32-channel digital mixer.

The What Else: "It's an incredibly forward-thinking, modular professional digital mixing solution with more features per price than any other digital mixer available," said Ben Olswang, Mackie product manager. "The workflow is amazingly fast, with tremendous visual feedback and customization."

With 32 remote-controllable Onyx+ mic preamps and 16 outputs paired with a built-in DSP, the system was built for medium and high channel count applications. The system relies on Dante for communication between the DL32R mixer and DC16 control surface, enabling additional networking capability for professional applications.

Appearing for the first time at NAMM 2016, the new DC16 control surface is expected to be priced competitively against mixers of comparable quality.

"Every control and channel is instantly accessible with just the push of a button. Navigate like never before with view groups and a mix selector that provides faster navigation compared to a traditional "banking" approach," said Olswang.

The Bottom Line: The control surface can dock up to three iPads in the SmartBridge, with sensors to respond when an iPad is in place. This allows customization over each iPad view to meet specific workflow needs. Users can grab an iPad from the DC16 and head out to tune the room or dial in monitors and the Master Fader control app knows to switch it to the view that makes the most sense for the user.