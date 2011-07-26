Lutron Forms Agreement with SYLVANIA

Lutron Services Co. announced that SYLVANIA Lighting Services Corp. has become an Authorized Service Center Subcontractor.

Under the agreement, SLS will perform services related to Lutron commercial lighting control products, including system start-up services, system programming, warranty and post-warranty support services. In addition, SLS service maintenance customers now have the opportunity to explore a broader set of services within one SLS support plan that can include Lutron Field Service Engineers performing technical support and inspection of Lutron interior lighting controls systems. Lutron Authorized Service Center Subcontractor’s compliment Lutron’s global Service organization.

Lutron customers will continue to call Lutron’s 24/7 Technical Support Call Center for system start-up and on-site service support requests, remote support, and service resolution monitoring.

"In today’s intelligent building and energy-efficient environment, customers view their lighting control systems as strategic assets. As a result, they expect a robust set of services to support their investment, including the ability to respond quickly to their total lighting needs," said Todd Habersang, Lutron Electronics Sales vice president of commercial solutions and services. "Our relationship with SLS enables LSC to take advantage of the SLS national network of service professionals and immediately expand LSC's installation and service support presence."