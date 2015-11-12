LynTec RPC Panels Now Compliant With UL 924 Standard

LynTec announced that its Remote Power Controller (RPC) panels have been successfully tested by Intertek, a multinational quality assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company, to ensure that the panels conform to the UL 924 standard for emergency lighting and power equipment.

“Emergency lighting is something every entertainment space must plan for but hopes they’ll never have to use,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “The lighting features in our RPC panels make today’s emergency lighting applications significantly simpler, less costly, and more compact. And now that the panels meet UL 924 requirements, entertainment lighting professionals can be certain that the lighting has undergone rigorous testing and meets the standard for providing potentially lifesaving illumination in an emergency situation.”

The entire RPC controller panel family turns circuits on instantly and automatically for emergency egress lighting, regardless of control protocol or zone assignment. It eliminates the need for separate emergency lighting relay panels, which saves space and lowers installation costs. The UL 924-compliant panels, used in conjunction with an upstream transfer switch, help ensure that users easily meet federal, state, and local egress or emergency lighting codes as required for any new or upgraded lighting installation.

The UL 924 standard applies to emergency lighting and power equipment intended for connection to branch circuits of 600 volts or less. Such equipment is intended to automatically supply illumination or power or both to critical areas and equipment in the event of failure of the normal supply, in accordance with the National Electrical Code.