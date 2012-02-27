Legrand Expands Line of Floor Boxes

West Hartford, CT--Legrand/Wiremold has introduced an advanced four-compartment recessed floor box for concrete floors, including bare concrete and terrazzo.

The Resource RFB4E Series floor box accepts 6-inch round Evolution Series Poke-Thru covers that are available in three styles and five colors.

The RFB4E Series floor box provides ample capacity where a larger box is not required. This box extends the line of Wiremold floor boxes and poke-thru devices that use the same Evolution covers for improved aesthetics throughout a building and ensure the same look when floor boxes and poke-thru devices are used in the same space.

The RFB4E Series floor box is available for on-grade and above-grade construction and is fully adjustable before and after the concrete pour. Twenty-six knockouts on the sides and bottom provide maximum installation flexibility. A proprietary conduit hub accepts 2-inch conduit to bring more cables into the 4-inch deep box. Removable dividers and a detachable side plate facilitate pass-through tunneling.

The four internal compartments support power, communications, and audio/video applications with generous space for installing devices and managing cable bend requirements.