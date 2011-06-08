Group One to Exhibit TouchMonitor

Orlando, FL--RTW has announced that during this year’s InfoComm show, Group One will be exhibiting RTW’s 31960SD SurroundControl and the latest version of its TouchMonitor (TM9), fully equipped with all software options, including the RTA analyzer.

Introduced in 2010, the TouchMonitor series is a new range of products that RTW designed to support all relevant loudness recommendations such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85 with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more.

On display will be the TM9, which features a 9-inch GUI touchscreen. RTW recently introduced a new firmware, version 1.14, for the TouchMonitor series, which includes various performance and stability optimizations.

Group One will also have on display RTW’s new software and hardware upgrades for the 31960SD SurroundControl, designed to support the new EBU/ITU loudness regulations. Combining control, analysis and monitoring of eight-channel 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound into one single system, RTW’s Surround Sound Analyzer is at the heart of the 31960 series. Its house-shaped display offers a visual report of overall sound loudness and sound pressure level, phase correlation and level differences among channels.