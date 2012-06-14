InfoComm Gets Intense

The theme for this year’s InfoComm Show is “Communications Intensified,” and it’s all too appropriate.

(l-r) Secretary-Treasurer Johanne Belanger, President-Elect Tony Warner, LDC Chair Jim Ford, President Greg Jeffreys, and Executive Director/CEO Randy Lemke kick off InfoComm 2012 at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Taking place at the Show’s main entrance, the ceremony also honored Carol Zelkin, a 10-year partner of InfoComm and the Executive Director of the IMCCA.

Give just one glance around the exhibit floors at the Las Vegas Convention Center and you’ll see thousands of people communicating with each other — and intensely at that. Opening day found the aisles packed in both halls as exhibitors presented their latest and greatest products, while attendees eagerly took in the sights and sounds as they learned about the latest solutions.