InfoComm Gets Intense

The theme for this year’s InfoComm Show is “Communications Intensified,” and it’s all too appropriate.
(l-r) Secretary-Treasurer Johanne Belanger, President-Elect Tony Warner, LDC Chair Jim Ford, President Greg Jeffreys, and Executive Director/CEO Randy Lemke kick off InfoComm 2012 at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Taking place at the Show’s main entrance, the ceremony also honored Carol Zelkin, a 10-year partner of InfoComm and the Executive Director of the IMCCA.
Give just one glance around the exhibit floors at the Las Vegas Convention Center and you’ll see thousands of people communicating with each other — and intensely at that. Opening day found the aisles packed in both halls as exhibitors presented their latest and greatest products, while attendees eagerly took in the sights and sounds as they learned about the latest solutions.
- The 933 exhibitors on-hand are collectively a powerful draw, and part of the appeal of InfoComm is that it provides “one-stop shopping” when it comes to finding manufacturers appropriate to every aspect of an attendee’s business. The wide variety of pavilions, such as Audio, Digital Signage, Lighting and Staging, Unified Collaborative Conferencing and Worship, just serve to underline the panopoly of markets that attendees are working in, and which InfoComm and its exhibitors address through solutions.
- Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, senior VP of expositions, explains, “We have a unique setup here in that we have the channel and the buyers, so a manufacturer has the opportunity to not only talk to their channel and introduce a product, but they also get to educate the end user about the technology.”