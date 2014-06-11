Listen Technologies Makes Two Key Executive Changes

Listen Technologies has made two key management appointments that underscore the manufacturer/distributor's commitment to rapid growth and expansion. Cory Schaeffer, former vice president of sales, has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president of business development; and Tim Schaeffer, formerly vice president of strategic development, has been appointed to vice president of sales, worldwide.

Listen Technologies' executive team.



In her new role, Cory will focus on business development by strengthening Listen’s relationships within the existing channel while expanding the company’s reach and penetration into new markets. Cory’s long-term relationships that she has developed over the years with representatives, consultants, integrators and distributors in the audio-visual industry, along with her true passion for the technologies and solutions offered by this market sector, make her an ideal fit for this new position.

With a rich history in sales and marketing management within the professional audio and system integration market sectors, Tim has been instrumental in the growth of the company and identifying new sales opportunities. In his new position, Tim will continue to capitalize on his unique skill set and guide the company with increased sales and market initiatives.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such deep experience in our management team that we are able to make the changes needed to take our company into the next phase of growth,” stated Russell Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “Cory is an expert in pioneering new relationships, products and markets, which makes her perfect for spearheading new Business Development, while Tim is masterful at identifying and developing successful sales channels while maintaining strong customer relationships. I am thrilled to have both of them in these key positions.”