Listen Technologies Expands iDSP Offerings with 150 MHz Receiver

The What: Listen Technologies has expanded its range of iDSP (Intelligent Digital Signal Processing) products with the new iDSP 150 MHz Receiver.

The What Else: With Listen Technologies’ DSP SQTM noise reduction technology, iDSP 150 MHz receiver offers 20dB less noise and hiss than other RF receivers, advanced battery technology to dramatically reduce the cost of ownership with a field-replaceable Lithium ion battery, and an integrated neck loop/lanyard with a built-in DSP loop driver that improves the listening experience for T-coil users. In addition, iDSP is the smallest device of its kind, according to the company, making it easier to wear and easier for venues to dispense, store, and maintain. Two versions of the new 150 MHz receiver are available: LR-4200-150 Intelligent DSP RF Receiver and LR-5200-150 Advanced Intelligent DSP RF Receiver.

The LR-4200-150 and LR-5200-150 receivers are compact, lightweight, and feature superior audio quality along with two headphone jacks and a convenient USB port for easy charging and updates via the iDSP software suite. The LR-5200-150 has an OLED display to program channel names, monitor battery status, channel status, and charge activation. It also includes a programmable channel-select button that allows users to cycle through active channels as well as the ability to seek or lock a specific channel, which is ideal for applications such as language interpretation.