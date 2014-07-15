Listen Tech New Conference System Powered by Televic

The partnership between Listen Technologies and Televic for conference manufacturing has produced G3, the third generation of Confidea Wireless Conferencing.

The G3 system integrates a new wireless engine that evolves conferencing communication.

G3 offers more available frequencies for improved global communication compared to other wireless conferencing solutions. An intuitive user interface, upgraded battery technology, and built-in AES encryption for meeting confidentiality make G3 a comprehensive solution for contractors and system integrators’ clientele.

Additional features include a built-in high quality loudspeaker which is automatically muted when the microphone is active, to prevent acoustic feedback.