HK Audio Offers Free 'Configurator' App

Melville, NY--HK Audio is now offering a “Configurator” iPad/iPhone/iPod touch app for its Elements line of modular sound reinforcement.



HK Audio's new “Configurator” iPad/iPhone/iPod touch app for the Elements line.

The new App helps these audio professionals put together the ideal HK Elements system based on application. Systems range from 150-Watt configurations for speaking engagements, up to a full 3,600-Watt stereo system for live performance.

Users are able to input certain information into the App, including type of performance, crowd and venue size, and the App will generate a suggested HK Elements system solution.

In addition, the App also has an educational component that explains the advantages of the Elements line, shows users how the six components in the series can be combined, and provides an authorized dealer locator for anywhere in the world.