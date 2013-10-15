AES Convention to Feature Systems Sound Symposium Sessions

The 135th Audio Engineering Society Convention (Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, October 20, 2013, at the Javits Center in New York City) this year will present the first comprehensive look at one of professional audio’s most robust market sectors.



Kirsten Nelson

Sponsored by Systems Contractor News, the SCN Systems Sound Symposium, will bring together leaders in the business of installed AV, with an emphasis on how installed sound is expanding the professional audio industry.

Running from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2013, the SCN Systems Sound Symposium is a full day of panel sessions finely tuned to offer real-world experience and practical knowledge about the most pertinent AV business and technology trends of today. Four in-depth panel discussions will address the opportunities and issues affecting business growth and profitability in the near and long term. AV integrators, consultants and others in attendance will benefit from a program featuring relevant topics with compelling speakers that are changing the commercial audio business. The Systems Sound Symposium is open to all Exhibits-Plus badge-holders (free with registration in advance).

“The SCN Systems Sound Symposium will add a new dimension to the AES Show by more completely integrating what is an incredibly successful market sector further into the larger pro audio landscape,” said Kirsten Nelson, editor, Systems Contractor News. “From music clubs to restaurants to theaters and hotels and more, installed sound is part of the fabric of our day-to-day existence. It’s a massive market with a global reach, and one also intimately intertwined with the music industry, so it’s very appropriate that installed sound become a larger part of professional audio’s largest show – the AES Convention.”

The panel topic and presenter line-up for the SCN Systems Sound Symposium represents the many diverse aspects of installed sound.

How Expertise in Intelligibility Measurement Can Build Your AV Integration Business, moderated by John Loufik of Community Professional Loudspeakers and featuring Sam Berkow of SIA Acoustics, Kurt Graffy of Arup Acoustics, John Murray of Optimum System Solutions, and Robert Badenoch of Shen Milsom & Wilke.

Big in NYC – How the Metro Area’s Premier AV Installations Influence the Industry, which will feature AV integrators, consultants and manufacturers in a discussion moderated by Felix Robinson of AVI-SPL, examining how top-level sound systems in clubs, performing arts venues, retail outlets, restaurants, stadiums, houses of worship, and boardrooms in the Big Apple represent the cutting-edge of systems implementation. Panelists include John Monitto of Meyer Sound, Jim Smith of Polycom, Justin Lau of Cerami and Associates, and Jay Paul of AVI-SPL.

The Practicalities of Networked Audio in Permanent Installations, moderated by Karl Winkler of Lectrosonics and featuring commentary by Lee Minich, Lab X Technologies/AVnu Alliance; Kevin Gross, AVA Networks; Joshua Evans, Lab.gruppen/Tannoy; and Stephen Kohler, Shure Incorporated.

Beyond Background Music – Designing Sonically Driven Spaces, Production Wireless Systems: Tips and Tricks from the Experts including Sam Berkow, SIA Acoustics; David Schwartz, Essential Communications; Ben Bausher, JaffeHolden Acoustics; and moderated by Joshua Evans, Lab.gruppen/Tannoy.

For further detailed information on SCN Systems Sound Symposium presentations and programs and how they can broaden your horizons as an audio professional, visit aes.org/events/135/systems/.