Lightware Launches Input, Output Boards for Matrix

Lightware Visual Engineering has introduced a new set of boards for its flagship 25G matrix platform.

The What Else: The boards include the 4K-compliant 25G-HDMI2, the 25G-DVID2, and the 25G-OPTS2 and OPTM2, all of which feature 4K UHD support and handle resolutions up to 4096x2160 @ 30Hz. Lightware USA is the American distributor of Lightware Visual Engineering products.

“Lightware offers the world’s fastest matrix switcher, the 25G Hybrid 80x80 frame, and has many supporting products in the 25G family,” said Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications at Lightware USA. “There are now many different I/O boards available for the 25G frames but these three stand out for the capabilities and flexibility that every Lightware user will want to take advantage of.”