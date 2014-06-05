Lightware 25G Hybrid 80x80

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering products, has announced that the 25G Hybrid 80x80 digital matrix switcher has begun shipping. The 80x80 frame will be showcased in the Lightware Visual Engineering booth at InfoComm 2014, June 14-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center where working demos will be scheduled. It will also be displayed in the HDBaseT 4K switching demo area where it will run with fiber HDBaseT extenders and HDMI local in and out.

“The 80x80 is the second frame size in the 25G Hybrid series; the 25G Hybrid 160x160 has been shipping since last year,” said Drew Taylor, director of sales and applications for Lightware U.S.A. “No other matrix switchers have the capabilities of this series, which is ideal for any application concerned about building a large-scale, future-proof switching system. Instead of running cable for every signal type the 25G Hybrid architecture, saves cost and energy by using a single fiber or CAT cable to deliver full HD and 4K digital video, audio, Ethernet, IR, RS232 and power.”

Designed for exceptionally high-resolution image quality and round-the-clock reliability, 25G Hybrid technology sets a new standard in the pro AV industry. More than just a switcher, the 25G Hybrid is a complete source that manages and distributes all digital and analog signals over a single CAT5 cable or fiber via specially-developed input/output cards combined with audio add-ons. As a comprehensive line of digital matrix switchers, transmitters and receivers, 25G Hybrid combines switching with a powerful suite of diagnostic tools for the digital age, delivering a superior user experience for yachts, corporate infrastructure, government data centers and university infrastructures.

“The 25G Hybrid series is the Rolls-Royce of switchers,” Taylor pointed out. “They are custom built for each customer; they are not an off-the-shelf solution. Once shipped here to our facility in the US, we outfit the frames with Lightware’s MODEX (Modular Extender) family of external signal extenders to build a complete, facility-wide infrastructure solution using one matrix chassis and multiple MODEX units. Then we test the systems and document that they are fully functional and complete based on the project requirements. We offer training for customers at our location while the entire system is setup before shipping to the project site.���

At the heart of the 25G Hybrid line is super-fast 25Gbps data-rate switching, which allows transportation of next-generation video signals like HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort1.2. The future-proof platform is ready for all video and audio standards, including 4K and stereo 3D formats.

Multilayer architecture allows independent routing of each signal type (breakaway switching) for all layers. This feature provides switching and extending of all signal layers separately, or in a breakaway format, to be recombined at output to a single connection.

Each video port is equipped with a separate audio input and output (audio return channel) connector forming a 320x320 S/PDIF crosspoint switch. It manages stereo and multichannel audio as well as high-bit rate formats like Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. Multichannel-to-stereo down mixing can be provided as an option.

Other 25G Hybrid features include Ethernet 10/100 connection at all input and output ports and MODEX extension end points, USB KVM connectivity, and IT/CEC/RS-232 control signal support.

“Prospective customers attending InfoComm will have a chance to see the new 25G Hybrid 80x80 first hand in a working environment at the Lightware booth as well as out MX Series 80x80 matrix supporting HDBaseT in the 4K switching demo area,” Taylor said. “It’s a great opportunity to meet the future.”