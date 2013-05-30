Auralex Makes Leadership Team Appointments

Auralex Acoustics, Inc. has announced several recent additions to its leadership team. The announcement was made by Auralex founder and president Eric Smith and underscores Auralex’s ongoing global expansion.

Pictured L-R: Auralex Acoustics Director of Operations Andy Symons, CEO Mark Henderson, and Director of Sales David Brune.

First, Mark Henderson has been appointed CEO. Prior to joining Auralex Acoustics, Henderson had a successful global career with Dow AgroSciences, and also functioned as executive director of the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council, traveling abroad to grow both organizations' market share. Along the way, Henderson acquired experience with Six Sigma and other process and organizational re-engineering job assignments. Henderson received both his MBA and Bachelor degrees from Kansas State University.

Next, Dave Brune has been appointed director of sales. Brune brings over two decades of sales management and business development experience with leading global manufacturers including Sony DADC, Maxell Professional Media, Thomson Consumer Electronics, and Ampex Recording Media Corporation. Dave is a graduate of Indiana University with a degree in telecommunications.

Third, Andy Symons has been appointed director of operations. Symons brings with him 20 years of experience in operations and management as well as over 30 years of experience in the professional audio and music industries. With a degree in Telecommunications from Butler University, he began his career as a staff engineer (and later chief engineer and vice president) at TRC Recording Studios. He later joined World Media Group as mastering engineer, then plant manager and vice president of operations. Starting in 2001, he served as studio manager and marketing director for The Lodge Recording Studios. In the spring of 2011 he decided to return to college to earn an associate degree in IT/Networking, which he completed in late 2012.