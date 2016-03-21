LG Electronics Debuts OLED Digital Signage

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions has unveiled new digital signage display products based on OLED technology. The dual-sided displays will be available in curved and flat configurations.

“With a fully established stake in the ground in the consumer marketplace, LG is now expanding the OLED reach to end-users in the commercial arena for a truly immersive viewing experience thatąs unlike anything they’ve ever seen,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “LG is able to empower business owners and system integrators to reach and engage consumers in ways never thought possible by creating a lasting impression and driving businesses bottom line.”

The Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED display offers a curved design using slim tiles to form customizable displays that link two, three, or four tiles together. The 65-inch portrait display, offers a dual-sided view to offer customers a multi-media experience while providing retailers a way to utilize their space efficiently.

Each screen boasts a 4K HD resolution. High-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) and an internal memory capacity enable UHD-synced playback without the need for PCs or media players.

The Dual-View Flat OLED display also offers a space-efficient, dual-sided view to provide customers a two-sided media experience in HD. With an even slimmer depth, measuring under 8mm, and three different installation options ceiling suspension, wall-mount, and floor stand this 55-inch, flat OLED commercial display allows retailers to efficiently plan their digital signager in any retail space while utilizing a high-end display solution.

The display has the ability to swap and mirror content on either side of the screen with the press of a remote control button.