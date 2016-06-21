LG Debuts OLEDs for Hospitality Market

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions has unveiled its OLED TVs designed specifically for hotel rooms. According to the company, the new 55 and 65-inch class TVs combine the picture quality of OLED — "perfect blacks, intense colors and infinite contrast" —with LG’s hotel TV technologies, for the first time.

Unveiled at the 2016 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC), the LG OLED hotel TVs further expand LG’s family of OLED commercial displays.

LG OLED displays for hotel rooms and public spaces cater to premium hoteliers seeking inventive, immersive high-end solutions that offer an enhanced guest experience, according to Michael Kosla, vice president, hospitality, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

“LG OLED hotel TVs are revolutionizing the hospitality industry by offering the very best picture quality available today, promising a lasting impression on today’s most discerning business and leisure travelers. The expanded lineup of LG commercial OLED technologies empowers hoteliers to reach and engage guests throughout the hotel, from luxury suites to public spaces, in ways never thought possible. This is truly the next generation of TV technology for hotel guests,” Kosla said.

OLED is a new display category that can turn each pixel on or completely off. The company states that LG OLED TVs produce "perfect blacks and flawlessly render crisp, vibrant colors and rich shadow details, even when bright objects are directly next to deep, dark areas (unlike LCD TVs, which have a halo effect from light bleeding)."

The 55- and 65-inch class (54.6 and 64.5 inches measured diagonally, respectively) LG OLED hotel TVs combine a pleasing aesthetic and picture quality only possible with OLED technology, for “an unparalleled, dazzling guest-room entertainment experience,” said Kosla.

ILG’s OLED hotel TVs also come equipped with 4K upscaling that allows non-4K content to take advantage of the screens’ eight million-plus pixels.

LG OLED hotel TVs feature the Pro:Idiom digital rights management system, LG’s Pro:Centric interactive TV platform, and embedded b-LAN capability. LGOLED hotel TVs also offer guests the latest webOS 3.0 Smart TV Platform, to make finding and switching between LG’s expanded content options—including broadcast TV, streaming services and external devices—simple and fast.

Complementing the in-room guest experience made possible by LG OLED hotel TVs are other new OLED commercial displays also launching in the United States this year. LG’s OLED Dual-view Flat and Curved Tiling displays are intended for digital signage installations in hotel lobbies, VIP clubs, fitness centers, restaurants, business centers, and other high-profile public areas.

Visitors to LG’s booth at HITEC 2016 (June 21-23, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, #1125) will be able to experience LG OLED hotel TVs first hand.