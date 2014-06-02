LG Appoints Clark Brown as Digital Signage VP

LG Electronics USA has named Clark Brown as its new Vice President of Digital Signage. In this role, Brown will manage partner relationships and lead LG’s growing U.S. digital signage business-to-business sales organization.

Clark Brown, new VP of Digital Signage

Brown brings to LG experience spanning 30 years in the technology industry, with key roles in sales and management for NEC Display Solutions, Texas Instruments and IBM. Most recently, Brown served as senior vice president of sales at NEC Display Solutions, where he managed the company’s North American sales, strategy and execution for seven years. Brown is a nine-time recipient of the prestigious Channel Chief Award, a recognition given by CRN Magazine to the most influential executives in the industry.

“Clark Brown’s experience and industry-recognized leadership made him a compelling choice for this role,” said Kimun Paik, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA. “His strong motivational skills and deep knowledge of the market will make him a valuable asset to LG and our continued growth in the exploding market for high-performance digital signage display solutions.”

Brown said, “My experience collaborating with both end users and technology partners across organizations has given me the awareness of challenges facing the industry. LG is well positioned to drive the future of digital signage and lead the evolution to 4K Ultra HD signage panels. I look forward to playing a role in making that happen.”