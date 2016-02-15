Leyard and LANG AG 8K Video Wall

Leyard was selected by LANG AG as the LED solution for the 8K video wall in their stand at Integrated Systems Europe 2016.

Leyard TW Series

This video wall was built from 64 Leyard TW Series, in a unique 54” diagonal LED cabinet, and features a 1.2mm pixel pitch. The resulting installation measures over 9.5 meters wide and 5 meters tall. A 7680 x 4320 pixels bring live video and imagery to life with spectacular realism. When viewed from approximately 3.5 meters from the wall, the viewer can hardly distinguish the individual pixels.

The Leyard video wall is featured in Stand #1-H60 at the Amsterdam RAI and was selected by LANG AG, one of the leading European companies focusing on the rental and sale of visual presentation equipment and peripherals. LANG AG chose Leyard for its industry reputation, cutting-edge technology and shared vision.

"LED technology will become increasingly important in the AV industry. With the brand LANG LED Worlds we provide a big variety of services around LED,” said Tobias Lang, CEO of LANG AG. “There we look for excellence and have found for this year's Integrated Systems Europe with Leyard the ideal partner to prove this.”

“LANG AG has a well-deserved reputation for their attention-grabbing trade show exhibits and this year’s Integrated Systems Europe is no exception,” said Jennifer Davis, chief marketing officer of Leyard International. “The Leyard TW Series video wall inspires attendees with the potential of fine-pitch LED.”