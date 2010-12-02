Wohler Launches Eight-Channel, 1RU Audio Monitor

Wohler Technologies has launched the AMP1-E8-MDA-3G, the company's first 1RU, eight-channel audio monitor to support 3G transmissions as well as a comprehensive array of Dolby audio sources. The AMP1-E8-MDA-3G is the latest in Wohler's E8 series of multiformat, eight-channel monitors, bringing together features for multichannel digital and analog audio monitoring in a compact 1RU chassis.

"Our 2RU AMP2-E8-MDA is a real legend in broadcast audio — it's truly the benchmark for Dolby-capable eight-channel audio monitoring. But space is often at a premium in many broadcasting operations, so we took everything our customers love about the AMP2-E8-MDA, repacked it as a 1RU system, and added 3G and Dolby capabilities. The result is the AMP1-E8-MDA-3G," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of global sales and marketing for Wohler. "The AMP1-E8-MDA-3G is perfectly suited for operations that require a more compact solution for high-quality, multichannel audio monitoring — such as VTR bays, mobile production vehicles, teleconferencing installations, multimedia systems, satellite links, cable TV facilities, and on-air radio studios."

The AMP1-E8-MDA-3G is capable of monitoring audio from Dolby E, Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus, 3G, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, AES/EBU, and analog signal sources. The system provides embedded Dolby D, E, Digital Plus, and AES audio processing with metering and alternate undecoded Dolby, AES, and analog inputs, as well as complete downmixing capabilities. The sleek design provides optimally focused sound for operators in an ultra near-field environment (one to three feet) and offers performance comparable to that of many separate monitor pairs without installation hassles and awkward speaker placements. This enables a higher SPL for the operator while reducing overall ambient sound and adjacent bay crosstalk.