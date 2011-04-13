InfoComm Draft Standard Open for Review

Fairfax, VA--InfoComm International's latest draft standard, 3M-2011 Projected Image System Contrast Ratio, is open for public review and comment.

The standard provides metrics for measurement and defines minimum contrast ratios for rear and front projection audiovisual projected image systems.

3M-2011 Projected Image System Contrast Ratio, which applies to both permanent and temporary installations, defines projected image system contrast ratio and its measurement. This standard defines four contrast ratios based on content viewing requirements. The system contrast ratio refers to the image as it is presented to viewers in a space with ambient light. Metrics to measure and validate the defined contrast ratios are also provided.

"This new draft standard is designed to aid with projector and screen selection, in conjunction with lighting system and light control design," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "The development of this standard marks an important milestone for anyone who uses AV equipment and the professional community that provides services to them."

3M-2011 Projected Image System Contrast Ratio provides important metrics for evaluating, planning and designing projected image system installations, setting minimum contrast ratios, and testing and signing-off on completed projected image system installations.

InfoComm's consensus standards development process is accredited by ANSI, a private, non-profit organization that administers and coordinates the U.S. voluntary standardization and conformity assessment systems.