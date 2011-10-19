Vegas Club Complex Expands with QSC

Las Vegas, NV--Chateau Nightclub and Gardens, the newest nightclub on the Las Vegas strip, opened the doors of its expansive high-tech complex, showcasing an unsurpassed amount of audio and visual entertainment space throughout.

Designer and installer Bob Athey designed and built the AV and control systems for the massive club, and chose QSC’s Q-Sys Integrated System Platform and PowerLight amplifiers as the system backbone for the entire complex.