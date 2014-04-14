Lectrosonics Announces the Digital Secure Wireless System



The What: Lectrosonics has announced the Digital Secure Wireless system.

The What Else: Featuring AES-256-CTR (Advanced Encryption Standard) encryption technology, the new Digital Secure Wireless system is ideal for use in environments where privacy is of paramount concern, such as corporate boardrooms, shareholder meetings, and government facilities. As a rugged and high-quality wireless microphone system, the new products will also find a home in theaters, film making, touring and other demanding applications. The new Lectrosonics Digital Secure Wireless system consists of the DR digital wireless receiver frame, the individual DRM digital receiver modules, and the DB digital wireless beltpack transmitter. Similar in form to Lectrosonics’ popular Venue receiver systems, the DR digital wireless receiver frame supports up to 6 channels / modules in 1RU. Analog and digital (AES/EBU) XLR outputs are selectable on the device menu. The frame supports wideband reception (470.100 to 691.175 MHz), 50 Ohm BNC antenna inputs, and outputs for cascading up to 3 additional frames (24 channels total) on one set of antennas, without an external multi-coupler. The clock input and output enables the DR to be the master clock in a digital audio system or to be the slave to an external master clock. A ¼-inch headphone output can be fed from a mixture of channel signals, or from isolated channels.

The Why: “The new Digital Secure Wireless system is the ideal tool for those environments where privacy is crucial and is, for example, particularly well-suited for use at large corporations, banks and other financial institutions. With the passage in 2002 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, information security and access control have been central themes with companies in compliance with the law. Closed sets, theater and live productions can similarly benefit from secure wireless mic transmission. Our new Digital Secure Wireless system provides the convenience of wireless freedom while protecting one’s sensitive information.” —Karl Winkler, director of business development, Lectrosonics