Dante AV Provides Seamless Communication at Media Integration Center. Here's How

By ( AV Network ) published

Dante AV transmitters and receivers from ENNE were installed to improve internal communications and replace the ailing MCU.

An empty conference room at Liaocheng Media Integration Center donned with Dante AV solutions for videoconferencing.
(Image credit: Dante AV)

Liaocheng, China, is home to a vibrant population of five million residents. The local news outlet for the city is the Liaocheng Media Integration Center, which consists of a central office and is supported by six sub-centers based around the city. The Media Center was using a multipoint control unit (MCU) for internal videoconferencing between the centers. However, the system suffered from unsatisfactory audio quality and long latency times, resulting in poor lip sync. Dante AV transmitters and receivers from ENNE were installed at all locations to improve internal communications and replace the ailing MCU.

Media Center staff contacted Jiang Wei, head of the technical department at ENNE, for recommendations on replacing the MCU with a more robust solution. The Media Center needed a system that offered high-quality, low-latency AV transmissions and was reliable and easy to use. Wei immediately thought of Dante AV.

(Image credit: Dante AV)

“The power of Dante AV lies in its ability to integrate effortlessly into existing infrastructures while elevating video capabilities,” said Wei. “It offers unmatched flexibility and ensures high-quality content delivery.”

To address the latency issue, the Media Center worked with its local telecom provider to install dedicated fiber between each sub-center and the central office. Wei’s team deployed an ENNE IPE5100 transmitter and ENNE IPD5100 receiver at each sub-center, while the central office received one transmitter and six receivers (one for each sub-center). The ENNE IPE5100 and IPD5100 integrate seamlessly with the Dante AV-A platform for low-latency, high-quality video and audio transmission. They support 4K UHD resolution (4Kp60 4:4:4) and enable flexible signal routing. They are compatible with HDCP 2.2/2.3 and handle LAN and long-distance fiber connections effortlessly.

Dante AV-A also provides 2×2 channels of independently routable Dante audio that are instantly compatible with Dante-enabled audio products, simplifying distributed AV system design. With its ultra-low video latency, Dante AV-A provides a natural and immersive in-room video experience and is ideally suited for one-to-many AV distributions like the Liaocheng Media Integration Center.

Media Center staff was very satisfied with the significant improvements in latency and performance. System management and monitoring are also more convenient and user-friendly than the previous system, reducing the workload for news staff.

“Liaocheng Media Integration Center was an excellent application for Dante AV,” said Wei. “The deployment was seamless. I would highly recommend Dante AV for similar installations.”

