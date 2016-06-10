Learning Opportunities at the Live Events Experience

Throughout InfoComm 2016 at the Lighting andStaging Pavilion in Central Hall, the Live Events Experience has been an interactive opportunity for attendees to receive guided, hands-on experience in live sound, lighting and rigging. Official Sponsors include Lawo, Mega-Lite/Mega Systems, Inc., Renkus-Heinz and Technologies for Worship; while AV Stumpfl, DPA Microphones, Eiki Projectors, the International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees (IATSE), myMix, Niscon, Pro Co Sound and Show Sage are Associate Sponsors.

As such, innovative technologies abound on site. Live performances on the Learning Stage allow tutorial mixing sessions, while microphone and lighting console labs spotlight the latest in gear options and associated techniques. Further, IATSE provides the latest tips in rigging safety. Derek Snyder, Manager of Strategic Development at GC Pro, has also been on site touting the company’s broad-based ability to service the kind of AV clients that largely attend InfoComm. “We’re here for awareness,” he explained. “Most people know Guitar Center for selling guitars, drums and music-related product. GC Pro is that but much more; we do installation work and consultancy at a higher level, and so we’re also selling to, for instance, houses of worship, fitness studios, restaurants, nightclubs, event production and the full gamut of AVL.”

The increasing interoperability of all audio, video and lighting technologies, explained Snyder, is a boon for broad based product and service providers. “After all, it’s increasingly everything over IP,” he offered. “We’re here to evangelize Guitar Center Professional, because we offer everything. For example, LinkedIn just built a band rehearsal room for their corporate campus. We provided all the instrumentation for that, but as they need corporate conferencing, multiple video options for the campus and zoned audio for their cafeteria, we can do that, too.