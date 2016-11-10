L-Group Acquires CAMCO

L-Acoustics’ holding company, L-Group, has acquired CAMCO, manufacturer of high-end amplified controllers, DSP, and audio network solutions for the professional audio industry.

CAMCO has more than 25 years of experience developing amplified controller technology and holds several patents in the trade. Based in Wenden, Germany, CAMCO counts 50 employees and distributes its products in 60 countries around the globe, in addition to supplying components to the industry’s leading professional sound system manufacturers.

From left to right: Hervé Guillaume, managing director at L-Group; Reiner Sassmann, managing director at CAMCO; Joachim Stoecker, managing director at CAMCO; and Christian Heil, founder and president at L-Group

“For over a decade, CAMCO has been a key supply partner of L-Acoustics,” said Hervé Guillaume, managing director of the holding company. “Their expertise in electronics for the professional sound industry has contributed to the success of the L-Acoustics amplified controllers. Welcoming them into the L-Group family of companies will allow both L-Acoustics and CAMCO to continue growing our research and development expertise. This merger will give us the tools to develop future products to better serve our clients and explore new markets.”

“We are excited to join forces with a leader in the professional sound industry,” said Reiner Sassmann, managing director at CAMCO. “Our recognized expertise in the design and manufacture of electronics, combined with L-Group’s excellence in the varied domains of sound reinforcement will allow us both to deepen our skills and enhance our ability to innovate. The united strength of our teams will open up multiple and exciting opportunities for mutual future growth.”

CAMCO will maintain its full team and headquarters in Germany and continue to manufacture its signature i-series, Vortex, D-Power, and Q-Power amplified controllers while also developing OEM solutions for L-Acoustics and other manufacturers. CAMCO will keep its brand name and will become a sister company of L-Acoustics, woodworking manufacturer SIMEA, and L-ISA, creator of immersive sound art solutions.

L-Group is an independent company owned and operated by the executive partners of the group and its subsidiaries.