L-Acoustics X Series

The What: L-Acoustics' new X Series, will make its North American debut at InfoComm 2015. A new line of coaxial speakers for the installation and rental markets, the three new enclosures in the X Series family--X8, X12 and X15--represent the most recent engineering innovations at L-Acoustics and directly benefit from the research and development breakthroughs that led to the launch of K2 last year.

The What Else: The new X Series responds to the demands of the industry's top sound designers. Improvements include high-excursion neodymium drivers, ellipsoid directivity, laminar vented ports and up to 30 percent weight reduction. Used as a stage monitor, the X Series offers low latency monitor presets and a seven percent lower profile. In installation applications the X Series comes with a complete range of flexible rigging accessories and a RAL custom color program.