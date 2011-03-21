Turbosound Partners with Lab.gruppen

Turbosound has released its 20000DP amplifier in a joint technical initiative with Lab.gruppen.

Based on the Lab.gruppen PLM 20000Q platform and featuring dedicated presets specifically designed by Turbosound's live sound engineering team for use with Turbosound's new Flashline concert touring loudspeaker system, the 20000DP provides four discrete output channels each rated at 4400 watts at 4 ohms, and offers significant advantages in sonic performance and user functionality.

The 20000DP also contains fully featured Lake Processor modules, each offering precise settings for gain, delay, standard and linear phase crossover slopes, equalization, and limiting. Turbosound's Flashline and Flex Array preset libraries make full use of the FIR capabilities of the processing.

The integrated Dante networked audio distribution brings a proven network standard to concert sound reinforcement with low latency audio distribution over ethernet.

"Our selection of the PLM design platform is a natural choice for our ground breaking Flashline system, not only for its Dante networking capability but also its clear market acceptance by our client base," said Turbosound's managing director, Simon Blackwood. "Flashline requires the best amplification and processing platform on the market and Lab.gruppen provides this."