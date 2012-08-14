NeHC and InfoComm Partner for Technology Crossroads Conference

National eHealth Collaborative (NeHC), a public-private partnership that accelerates secure and meaningful use of health IT, and InfoComm International have partnered as co-hosts of the inaugural Technology Crossroads Conference in Washington, DC on November 27-28.

The first of its kind, this conferencewill explore the intersection between audiovisual (AV) and health information technologies (IT) to spotlight the many ways in which cutting-edge AV technologies and health IT breakthroughs are working together to accelerate healthcare transformation.

"There are many forms of health IT," said Kate Berry, CEO of NeHC. "State-of-the art audiovisual technologies are integrally related to health IT and bring important value to improving healthcare quality and efficiency. We are excited to work with InfoComm to bring visibility to these connections and identify new synergies."

During the conference, keynote speakers, panel discussions, case studies and technology demonstrations will examine the many uses of AV products and services in various healthcare settings, including telemedicine and telehealth, surgical video, mobile and personal connected health tools, remote patient monitoring, medical instruction and network security.

Forward-looking education sessions will examine the impact of dataliberation on a community's ability to support and encourage healthy behavior, the role of technology in improving patient-provider communication and patient education, and how healthcare providers can utilize AV and health IT tools to enable a "smart medical practice." In one session, distinguished health IT leaders will team up with AV experts for an interactive program that matches up innovative technology solutions with "What I Wish I Had in My Hospital..."

"Healthcare is the fastest growing customer segment for the AV industry. With projected growth of $2.6 billion by 2015, NeHC's expertise in health IT and their network of industry leaders can help us advance the benefits that AV can offer to healthcare providers and patients through the discovery of new businessrelationships," said InfoComm executive director and CEO Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D. "Our exciting new partnership will help stakeholders from both industries capitalize on the opportunity presented through the Technology Crossroads Conference."

The Technology Crossroads Conference will take place November 27-28 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. Additional information, including a full agenda and how to register is available on the NeHC website at

nationalehealth.org.