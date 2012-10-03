Roland Releases Software, Driver Updates for Mac OS X 10.8

Roland Systems Group has released updated drivers and software for their V-Mixing System components.

The new updates are a result of direct feedback from the market as well as Apple’s new release of Mountain Lion OS. The newly released Mac/PC S-4000RCS Version 2.3 control software for the stand-alone Digital Snake and M-48 Personal Mixing System offer workflow improvements.

• Resizable windows allow the user to simply drag the assignment window out to see all 40 sources down one side and 16 groups across the top. This same feature is available for Preamps settings and Source/Levels assignments.

• TAB between fields in any assignment area, patchbay, naming groups, etc. This is a time saver when naming and setting up a session.

• Right click on group knobs to see what is currently assigned to that group or select sources directly.

The S-4000RCS is the setup and control software for the popular Personal Mixing and Digital Snake systems when a Roland V-Mixer is not part of the configuration. This software enables the award-wining M-48 Personal Mixers and other Digital Snake products to be used stand-alone or with any other console in any audio environment.

With the recent Apple release of the Mountain Lion OS, Roland Systems Group has provided updated drivers for V-Mixer consoles to run the Remote Control Software (RCS) for Mac. These drivers are only necessary if you have updated your Mac to run on Mac OS 10.8. Previous Mac OS versions can use the pre 10.8 drivers. These drivers are available for the Roland M-480, M-400, M-380, and M-300 V-Mixer consoles, and the R-1000 Multi-channel Recorder/Player.

Roland Systems Group also has released remote control software (RCS) for the R-1000 a 48-channel multi-track recorder/player to support Mac OS 10.8. The R-1000 is an integral part of the V-Mixing System, and makes rehearsals and training more effective with Instant Playback, Virtual Rehearsal and Recording. The R-1000 can be remotely controlled from a V-Mixer Console or directly from the R-1000 RCS software.