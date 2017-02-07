Kramer’s ISE Presence Focuses on AV/IT Convergence

Kramer Electronics is presenting a unique and diverse array of software-based AV solutions designed for IT professionals at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam, in Booth 1-F20. Kramer’s complete ProAV portfolio of products and solutions is on display, featuring presentation, control, collaboration, connectivity, and audio, along with new and innovative products and technologies.

"We're very excited this year about continuing to showcase our recent shift toward a software- and cloud-centered approach to AV,” said David Margolin, director of corporate marketing at Kramer. "We are still firmly rooted in our industry-leading pro AV hardware products, but our unique response to the trend toward IT-focused AV has produced game-changing results that offer customers more cost-effective solutions and higher productivity in any AV space.”

Visitors to the Kramer booth will be treated to live, hands-on demos showing Kramer's shift toward exciting new IT technologies and IT-oriented solutions such as Kramer AV over IP, Kramer Network, and Kramer Control. Visitors will learn how these solutions are helping change the way AV content is captured, managed, distributed, and controlled.



Kramer Network

Kramer Network is an AV-over-IP virtual matrix software enterprise management platform that gives IT system administrators and AV professionals complete centralized or distributed single-point control of IP streams, room environments, and any AV device.

First launched at InfoComm 2016, Kramer Control is the company's comprehensive, cloud-based solution for control and analytics in commercial pro AV environments. Kramer Control lets users navigate to any room in an organization and control AV systems, infrastructures, and devices, including Kramer wireless collaboration products, audio products and systems, thermostats, HVAC, lights, shades, alarms, security, videoconferencing, and more.

Kramer will also introduce for the first time its new trigger-based automation software, which will be available as an enhancement for Kramer products. The software creates automated meeting room environments with minimal end-user intervention. It is designed to be configured and managed remotely, reducing service calls and saving IT managers valuable time and resources. Triggers can include plugging in a laptop, scheduling a meeting, or motion detection. These events create a series of actions such as turning on computers (via Wake-on-LAN) and turning on and off lights, projectors, displays, video sources, and HVAC.

Also featured will be two new members of Kramer's VIA family of wireless collaboration solutions. The first, VIA GO, is a wireless plug-and-present solution that turns any existing projector or display into a BYOD wireless-enabled device.



3D rendering of Kramer's booth

The company's shift toward software-centered AV has also inspired a software-only approach to wireless presentation and collaboration. This new VIA-as-software-only solution is designed for collaborative meeting environments and education and training and turns Windows PCs into fully featured VIA devices. The solution makes it easier for IT professionals to implement wireless presentation and collaboration into their organizations and comply with specific IT policies.

VIA wireless collaboration solutions let in-room participants view the main display from any laptop or mobile device, edit documents together in real time, share any size file, turn the main display into a digital whiteboard, chat with other users, stream full, uninterrupted HD video, and more. Educators can use e-polling and e-exams to instantly measure how much students and trainees are actually learning, and remote users can join a meeting or class in real time with embedded third-party apps.

Beyond product demonstrations, Kramer will present on how the company is capitalizing on the AV-over-IT trend. Kramer experts and thought leaders are offering four education sessions: Solutions and strategies for addressing the technological challenges of AV integration in an IT world, effective and innovative approaches to modern meeting spaces and learning environments, and the effects of acoustics on workplace productivity.

Finally, Kramer is hosting the third-annual UC Panel at ISE. This year's panel, titled "Driving Industry Leadership for AV over IT," will focus on the future of new IP-based AV technologies that use IT infrastructure and work methodologies.

The panel, sponsored and organized by Kramer, will take place on February 9 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the UC Lounge (11.A140), is open to any ISE participant, and is free to attend. Panelists include industry leaders from Kramer, Cisco, Crestron, Harman, Red Hat, TEECOM, and AVI-SPL.