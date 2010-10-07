KANSAS CITY, KS—To prepare companies for the new frontier of Unified Communications, SKC Communications once again held its annual Smart Communications Technology Summit, July 27-28 in Kansas City, KS.

The annual summit, now in its third year, brought 18 major communications experts, including Tandberg, now part of Cisco, Polycom, Avaya, and Plantronics, together at the Kansas City Convention Center. The two-day event, attended by more than 400 professionals, included an open house at SKC’s high-tech headquarters, a networking event, breakout sessions, vendor exhibits and an Expert Panel Discussion with six top industry experts.



Left: The Expert Panel Discussion at the SKC Smart Communications Summit included (l–r): Rashid Skaf, president and CEO of AMX; Andy Miller, president and CEO of Polycom; Phil Edholm, VP of technology strategy and innovation of Avaya; Tray Vedock, president and CEO of SKC; Ken Kannappan, president and CEO of Plantronics; Carl Wiese, global collaboration VP of Cisco Systems; Randy Klein, EVP and COO of Crestron Electronics. Right: SKC recently held its annual Smart Communications Summit for more than 400 professionals at the Kansas City Convention Center. Attendees gained key insights and hands-on experience with the latest Unified Communication and collaboration technologies.

“The Technology Summit has always provided a unique opportunity for communications technology professionals to learn,” said Tray Vedock, president of SKC. “From the open house to the expert panel, the Smart Communications Summit brought together top manufacturers with clients and prospects to build relationships. You can’t get this kind of opportunity anywhere else.”

SKC’s unparalleled Expert Panel Discussion continued to be a highlight of the summit, revealing three key insights: There is no singular solution, interoperability is key, and the end-user will determine success.