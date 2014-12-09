Kramer Launches VS-211HA Auto Switcher

Kramer Electronics has launched the VS-211HA, an auto switcher that allows flexible, active switching based on real signal detection.

VS-211HA

VS-211HA can switch inputs while keeping the output active and HDMI links alive, making it more efficient and reliable than a standard standby switcher. Users can easily select between auto switching (last-connected or priority) and manual switching modes (manual and manual override), offering use-case flexibility.

VS-211HA detects real HDMI signals instead of just 5V presence, allowing auto switching only to sources actually in use. HDMI 5V output turns off when no inputs are connected to enable cascaded setups and to let displays go into sleep mode.