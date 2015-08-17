Kramer Introduces Single-Channel 4K Presentation Scaler-Switchers

Kramer's new VP-796 and VP-798 single-channel 4K presentation scaler-switchers incorporate HQUltraFast technology to achieve quarter-second typical switch times.

“They actually make switching look like a scene cut,” said Tim Brooksbank, CEO of Calibre Ltd. Based on Calibre’s proprietary HQUltra 4K image processing technology, Kramer’s VP-796 and VP-798 presentation scaler-switchers can produce 4K-UHD images from HD content without scaling artifacts and with very low latency.



“This is crucial for pro AV applications and not achievable with most 4K scaling solutions,” said Brooksbank. “We achieve 4K60 4:2:0 and had to design and build our own virtual video processor chip to do so,” added Brooksbank. “No third-party video chips had this capability.”



Kramer’s VP-796 won AV Technology magazine’s Best of Show award at InfoComm 2015. The judges commented that the VP-796 is an "extremely well-conceived switcher with unique underlying technology."



The VP-796 is designed for lecture halls, classrooms, corporate and healthcare meeting spaces, houses of worship, and hotel conference venues.



“These products offer cutting-edge solutions in spaces where demands and expectations are high,” said Aviv Ron, VP of business development and strategy at Kramer. “We are very happy with the market response and with the industry recognition the VP-796 has received."



The Kramer VP-798 presentation scaler-switcher is ideal for venues such as music concerts and TV studios. It comes equipped with a powerful,

LED-optimized scaling algorithm by Calibre that can scale to arbitrary resolutions with accuracy and detail preservation. The Kramer VP-798 includes advanced HQUltraWarp image warping and blending and real-time warp adjustment for easy warp and blend calibration, perfect for large venue projection, simulation, and immersive experiences.



Both presentation scaler-switchers offer a wide range of input connectivity for today’s digitally connected Pro AV world.



The VP-796 supports nine video inputs, including HDMI, DisplayPort, HDBaseT, VGA, Composite, and DVI-U. The product has three identical outputs with 4K support: HDBaseT and two HDMI (one via a DVI connector). The VP-798 supports eleven video inputs, including HDMI, DisplayPort, HDBaseT, VGA, Composite, and DVI-U; plus a dedicated Genlock input. The product has four identical video outputs: two HDMI 4K (one via a DVI connector), HDBaseT 4K and 3G HD-SDI. It also supports legacy formats.