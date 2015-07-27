Kramer Introduces Single-Channel 4K Presentation Scaler-Switchers

The What: During InfoComm 2015, Kramer announced the release of the VP-796 and VP-798, the world's fastest single-channel 4K presentation scaler-switchers. Both scaler-switchers incorporate HQUltraFast technology to switch in typically a quarter of a second, at least four to six times faster than any competitor in the market.

The What Else: Based on Calibre's proprietary class-leading HQUltra 4K image processing technology, Kramer's VP-796 and VP-798 presentation scaler-switchers offer scaling capabilities far superior to conventional scalers. Both products can produce 4K-UHD images from HD content without scaling artifacts and with very low latency.