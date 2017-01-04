Kramer Appoints CS&A as Northeast, Mid-Atlantic Manufacturer's Rep

In an effort to increase its market coverage, Kramer Electronics is partnering with a manufacturers’ representative organization to create awareness and increase sales of its portfolio, which the company rebranded at InfoComm 2016 as “AV Beyond the Box.”

Cardone, Solomon & Associates, Inc. (CS&A) is Kramer's first manufacturers’ representative partner, and will cover the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic areas of the United States. CS&A is a well-established organization that has been representing AV manufacturers for almost 20 years. Its previous emphasis on audio solutions will now be complemented by Kramer's video, software, and cloud-based solutions.

"We are excited to have John Cardone and Mike Solomon and team representing our brand and product offerings,” said Steve Biegacki, CEO at Kramer U.S. “We look forward to a bright future together in bringing more customers complete Kramer AV solutions.”

“We at CS&A have known, and respected Kramer for many years, and had long felt that our two companies, together, could be a tremendous, powerful fit for each company, and our customers,” said Mike Solomon, co-founder of CS&A. “As strategic partners, Kramer and CS&A working together as a team, to build increased brand, application, and product awareness will greatly enhance systems designers and integrators to provide superior solutions for end users to meet or exceed their project goals.”