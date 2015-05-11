Klein Tools Introduces New Voltage Tester with Flashlight

Klein Tools has expanded its “Tough Meter” Test and Measurement product line with the durable NCVT-3 Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Flashlight. It identifies AC voltage in cables, cords, circuit breakers, outlets, wires, doorbells, thermostats, low-voltage lighting systems, irrigation systems, and more.

An integrated flashlight works independent of the tester and is practical enough to use as a standalone tool. By incorporating Klein's "tough meter" standards of dustproof, waterproof, CAT IV 1000V safety rating and drop protection of up to 6.6 ft. (2m), this tool is suitable for any jobsite.

Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Flashlight (Cat. No. NCVT-3) product features:

Detects 12 – 1000V AC to cover both low and standard voltage

Simultaneous visual and audible voltage indicators

Bright flashlight can be used independent of voltage detection function

Visual voltage indicator utilizes five vibrant LEDs for easy interpretation and viewing of voltage strength

Audible voltage indicator beeps at a greater frequency the higher the voltage or the closer it gets to the voltage source

“Auto Power-Off” conserves and extends battery life

Screw-thread battery cap with o-ring ensures dust-proof and waterproof ingress protection

Pocket clip provides easy storage and quick access

IP67: Dustproof and waterproof

Drop Protection: 6.6 ft. (2 m)

Safety Rating: CAT IV 1000V

“Klein is constantly researching and identifying ways to make products more functional and durable,” said Sean O’Flaherty, senior product manager at Klein Tools. “We created a non-contact voltage tester that detects a wide range of AC voltage relevant for many practical applications, provides both visual and audible alerts for various job situations, includes a powerful, independent flashlight, and is engineered to withstand the rigors of a job—all in a single tool.”