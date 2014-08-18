Klein Tools Expands Tradesman Pro Tool Bags

The What: Klein Tools has added five new products to its popular Tradesman Pro Organizers line of tool bags. Innovative features on these new bags include a removable LED light and a tool tote with a protective cover.

Tradesman Pro Organizers line of tool bags

The What Else: The Lighted Tool Bag features a twist on/twist off LED light that can be positioned to illuminate inside the bag or the workspace. The Work Light, which is also sold separately, has a swivel hook and magnet for hands free use. The Lighted Tool Bag has 31 pockets for plenty of tool storage, a bright orange interior to find tools faster, and a durable molded base that protects from the elements.

The 17” Tool Tote has an attached cover that protects tools and a movable metal handle bar with rubber grip. There are 17 pockets, plus a wide open section for drills and zipper bags. It also features a molded base and bright orange interior.

The Tradesman Pro Drill Pouch which fits most impact and battery drills has a strap closure to keep the drill in place. It has plenty of storage for a variety of drill bits and attaches to most tool belts up to 2” wide.

The Tradesman Pro Hard Cases come in two sizes: medium and large. They feature a hard outer shell that protects tools, meters and tech devices.

The Bottom Line: “We do a lot of jobsite research before we begin design on new tool bags,” said product manager Linda Rolfe. “To upgrade our top selling original six Tradesman Pro tool bags, we surveyed more than 4,000 electricians and incorporated their feedback to make these bags even more durable and functional including many unique features.”