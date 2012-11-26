Fulcrum and Powersoft Partner for Self-Powered Products

A new collaboration between Fulcrum Acoustic and Powersoft has led to Fulcrum releasing its first ever series of self-powered products. The partnership resulted in the release of six new models: three additions to the FA Portable family (FA12ac, FA15ac, FA28ac) and three to the Reference Monitor family (RM22ac, RM25ac, RM28ac).

These new models will pair Fulcrum's Level 1 TQ processing with the flexibility and ease of self-powered units, the company says.

Prior to the Powersoft collaboration, Fulcrum had been unable to find a partner that could provide a high-powered, high-fidelity amplifier with enough DSP to handle its proprietary Level 1 TQ processing. Together, Fulcrum and Powersoft developed the DSP4 module.

"We are excited about this partnership with Fulcrum Acoustic. DSP-4 sets a new standard for digital signal audio processing in self-powered speakers, and the great team at Fulcrum, thanks to their expertise in acoustic design and an approach highly focused on quality, are making the most of both our amplification technology and DSP platform. We look forward to extend the cooperation to other products with Fulcrum," said Claudio Lastrucci, Powersoft R&D director and one of the company's founders.

The DSP4 was integrated into Powersoft's DigiMod 2000HV, to create the DigiMod 2000HV DSP4 IS. This advanced processing module supports Fulcrum's TQ Level 1 processing, and also provides network control/monitoring over Ethernet, digital audio I/O, and additional equalization that end-users can access for venue-specific adjustments. The DigiMod 2000HV DSP4 IS provides 1000 watts per channel (two channels).