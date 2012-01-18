ISE Details 2012 Keynote Address

On Monday 30 January, in the Forum of the Amsterdam RAI, Gerhard Schulz, senior VP central Europe, Ingram Micro, will outline his ‘Blueprint for Business Growth in the Digital Age’ – a presentation that will inspire systems integrators, live-events professionals, equipment manufacturers, distributors, consultants, and anyone whose business is being impacted by the transition from analogue to digital.

Sub-titled ‘From Volume to Value and Beyond into Verticals’, Schulz’s Keynote will explain how today’s AV and systems businesses can use their knowledge of networking technology to enhance their offering, add value for their customers, and enter new markets in the months and years ahead.

After the Keynote, all guests will be invited to the ISE Opening Reception hosted by InfoComm International and CEDIA. This event, like the Keynote the first of its kind at ISE, will allow attendees to network with their peers in a relaxed atmosphere over complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Registration for the ISE Keynote Address and Opening Reception is free of charge to all ISE pre-registered attendees. However, places are strictly limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here to register for the ISE Keynote Address and Opening Reception, free of charge.