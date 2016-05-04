KanexPro to Show FLEX-MMX Modular AV Switchers at InfoComm

The What: KanexPro will show its new FLEX-MMX line of ultra-fast modular AV switchers at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: FLEX-MMX modular AV switchers are a series of ultra-fast, seamless matrix switchers designed with flexible 12, 16, and 32 adaptable PCIe slots for single VGA, DVI, HDMI, and HDBaseT input or output cards. Power over Cable (aka PoC) is also supported by HDBaseT input and output cards with 4K/60 up to 230 feet.

The FLEX-MMX Series switchers can be controlled using an built-in web interface, designed for easy setup and protected login for switching and control. Multiple preset layouts to seamlessly switch desired video sources to multiple displays. With powerful EDID and HDCP management, this adaptable matrix supports seamless switching and scaling with independent routing of audio and video to compensate for any signal attenuation caused.

The Bottom Line: With FLEX-MMX, AV system designers can create a flexible AV matrix system based on project requirements ranging from 11x1 to 32x31 input and output combinations with zero latency through seamless switching, making it well suited for command and control centers, as well as large AV conference rooms for up-to-second viewing of critical information and high–resolution imagery.