KanexPro Introduces UltraSlim Lineup

The What: KanexPro's UltraSlim lineup includes the KanexPro 4x1 HDMI Switcher with Audio De-Embedder and KanexPro 1x2 and 1x4 HDMI Distribution amplifiers, making up a family of solutions for the installer in the institutional or commercial market challenged by the need to broadcast uncompressed 4K Ultra HD signals in limited space settings.

The What Else: The KanexPro 4x1 HDMI Switcher with audio extractor is an incredibly thin design, only 0.4 inches (11mm) thick, it weighs only .26 lbs. It is especially suited where space is confined and the need to present, collaborate, and switch 4K UHD content to a single display exists. Auto-switching allows for simple, unmanaged operation in locations such as a lectern or under a conference table. When multiple inputs are active, the switching priority is configurable.

Audio de-embedding capabilities allows users to extract stereo audio to an external amplifier for use with ceiling speakers. It enables switching of four HDMI source devices like Apple TV, tablets or PCs to one 4K UHD display without losing signal integrity and resolution. The 3.5mm stereo output delivers audio de-embedding & ARC capabilities supporting color depths up to 32 bit and internal EDID management for various display resolutions up to 3840x2160@30Hz. It is capable of transmitting HD 1080p up to 50 ft., features a high-bandwidth of 10.2 Gbps, is HDCP 1.4 compliant and auto-identifies input resolutions to match displays. It supports EDID management automatically to adapt to the resolution from the first detected display from port 1 to 4 and features an LED status for connection. It includes a worldwide power supply with an IR remote & RS-232 control.