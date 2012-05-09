Media Vision Releases 2012 Price Catalog

Media Vision USA has released the 2012 pricing catalog of TAIDEN conferencing equipment including paperless multimedia terminals, wired and infrared wireless conference microphone discussion systems, electronic voting and language interpretation technologies.

To support dealers looking for on-the-go price estimates, the price list is now shorter and easier to navigate, and a separate catalog was created with 20 and 50-user systems packages for the best-selling TAIDEN conferencing product series.

The new catalog includes new models of microphones and voting units for flush-mounting in desks or armchairs that are great additions for installation in conference centers or university lecture halls. The prices of main units and room combination for the Digital Infrared Wireless Conference System have been reduced; more than ever this is the ultimate solution for flexible meeting spaces and high-end teleconferencing boardrooms.

Dealers interested in receiving copies of the price list in PDF, Excel or E-Zip formats can contact Media Vision USA by email at sales@mediavisionusa.com.