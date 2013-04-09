JANUS Displays for Wynn Las Vegas

Morrow Technologies, provider of the JANUS Displays product line, received the bronze award for The Wynn Las Vegas hotel at the 2013 DSE Apex Awards. The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation as demonstrated in the deployment of technology in the global Digital Out-of-Home industry. The interactive touchscreen outperformed other entries in the category of hospitality and highlighted the property through wayfinding, events and amenities. Many entries were received, but only a select few were awarded at the 2013 Digital Signage Expo.



“We are excited for the Wynn Las Vegas and their victory. This is a beautiful 5-star property and we could not imagine a more deserving recipient for this award,” said Steve Freeman, Senior Account Executive for JANUS Displays. “When they asked us to help build their digital signage system, we could not have been more thrilled. Through the years, JANUS Displays and the Wynn Las Vegas have formed a strong relationship and we look forward to working on future projects together.”All nominated content is judged based on challenge, solution and result. The entire Wynn Las Vegas project required custom content creation and custom development in order to meet the property’s needs. The Wynn Las Vegas creative team and JANUS Displays designers worked side by side throughout the project to overcome challenges and ensure the property received engaging and informative content. This property has implemented phase two of their JANUS Displays digital signage project and is expected to launch the third phase by summer 2013.