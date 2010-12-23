3D Workshops at Digital Signage Expo

Insight Media University will be presenting the "Demystifying 3D: The Complete Guide to Autostereoscopic 3D Display Technology" workshop series as part of the upcoming Digital Signage Expo. The workshop series will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2011 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, just prior to the opening of Digital Signage Expo. Digital Signage Expo will be held February 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The workshop presenter is Dale Maunu. Maunu is Sr. Analyst at Insight Media where he is involved in the overall technical research and analysis of the latest trends in the electronic display industry, including 3D and e-paper technologies. Dale has over 25 years experience and has held a variety of positions in the display industry, including executive management, sales & marketing, business planning, engineering and manufacturing.

There is a lot to know about 3D technology, including the displays, creation of the content, configuring and integrating the entire solution and understanding which applications and venues are best suited for this opportunity. This workshop offers a comprehensive presentation of all the aspects of successful AS-3D solutions. The workshop is organized into four 90-minute modules. You can attend 1, 2, 3 or all of them, depending on your focus and interest level.

The modules are:

Autostereoscopic and Advanced 3D Displays

Content Creation for Stereoscopic & Autostereoscopic Displays

System Integration for Autostereoscopic Display Solutions

Autostereoscopic Market Opportunity

Attendees will gain the skills to understand the technology behind AS-3D, the methods to assemble a successful solution and the business opportunities that can and should be addressed.

Register at:

http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net