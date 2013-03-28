Samsung SAMCAM 760 Special Offer: Buy 10 Get 1 Free

Samsung Techwin America’s Electronic Imaging Division is offering a special promotion of the new SAMCAM 760 document camera with a ‘Buy 10 and Get 1 Free’ offer.



“We’ve received such great reviews on the SAMCAM 760 from both teachers and students, and have been fascinated at the creative ways they are using our document cameras,” said Richard Bellomy, vice president of sales for the Electronic Imaging Division. “We’re hoping that schools and districts take advantage of this promotion to bring this technology to even more classrooms.”

The SAMCAM 760 ‘Buy 10 and Get 1 Free’ promotion runs from March 15 through May 31. All schools and districts are eligible, with a maximum of 25 free units allowed per school and/or district. Simply place your order with your preferred Samsung reseller and the free unit(s) will ship at the same time of your purchase order. Contact Samsung Techwin directly for additional program details.

The SDP-760 provides full HD (1080P) resolution at true 30 fps output. Equipped with Samsung’s proprietary dual noise reduction technology, plus a 16x digital zoom lens, the SDP-760 provides crystal-clear, noise-free results even in low-light environments. A built-in single LED lamp is available when additional lighting is desired. The SDP-760 also includes image freeze, an image mask mode, and auto tracking white balance…all on an easy-to-use control wheel.

The weighted base is constructed of high quality materials to stand up to day-to-day use in the classroom environment. The extra weight allows easy positioning of the camera head with one hand. A Kensington port and threaded socket provide additional means to secure the unit.