Atlona to Showcase Fiber Optic Extension Solutions at GV Expo

Atlona will showcase the company's fiber optic extension solutions from its Signature Line at GV Expo 2010 in Washington, DC, Nov 30 - Dec 2.

The Signature Line, according to the company, is ideal for large-scale government and military applications, providing the "level of quality and reliability necessary for the most mission-critical AV systems, such as military intelligence and command centers."

On display will be VGA/component and HDMI extenders with RS232, audio, and IR; HDMI and DVI wall-plate-style extenders in all digital formats; miniature HDMI and DVI extenders; and a digital video extension kit. Atlona's fiber optic products provide extremely long-distance extension up to 1,200 feet at 1080p or 1920x1200 over a single multi-mode fiber. In addition, Atlona will be demonstrating its 16x16:2 HDMI matrix switch with Cat-5/6 and 3D support.

Visit atlona.com for more information.