Rental Staging Roadshow Vegas Open for Registration

David Keene– The InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow is making its first stop ever in Las Vegas. The Vegas Roadshow will take place Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, at Chameleon Studios in Las Vegas (6340 Hinson Street; Las Vegas, NV 8918).

Now more than ever it is important for the event production industry to get together, network, and share information. We are pleased to provide the Roadshow as lively means for doing so. In each city pros such as you will enjoy a full day of awesome business and technical tracks, as well as exhibits, breakfast, lunch, and networking reception.

In Vegas, we’ll see presentations, from rental, design and staging team from Chameleon Studios. Also new, on the Vegas Roashow agenda will be a presentation from InfoComm’s Paul Strefon on the use of mobile and smart phone/tablet apps for the industry. And of course, the invaluable business/marketing, and staging production management seminars from Tom Stimson and Andre LeJeune.

The Roadshow covers the most important issues in both the business side and the technical side of the industry. The Rental & Staging Roadshow packs a ton of information into a single day. Here's a sneak peek at the Vegas show schedule for next week:

10:00 - 10:30am– Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:30 - 10:45am– Introduction | David Keene | Executive Editor, Rental & Staging Magazine

10:45 - 11:30am– KEYNOTE: 21st Century Sales | Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group When clients ask Tom Stimson ‘What is the biggest challenge facing the audiovisual industry today?’ his answer is quick and concise. “We use 1990 sales techniques on 21st century clients and risk losing our sales channels to parallel industries.” Tom’s Roadshow keynote will deconstruct these outdated sales models and describe what we need - at a minimum – to compete going forward.

11:30 - 1:00pm– Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:00 - 2:00pm– TECHNICAL PRESENTATION: On-the-Job AV Apps | Paul Streffon, MBA, CTS-D, CTS-1 Senior Staff Instructor | InfoComm International

Got an app for that? Yes, we do! iPhones, iPads and other mobile device apps have changed the way we work. This is your VIP pass to learn about apps that you can use on the job to make your life easier — and cooler. Come to this part presentation, part group discussion on the best AV apps out there. Share your own favorite apps and find out what apps are hot in the rest of the AV world.

2:00 - 3:15pm– CHAMELEON STUDIOS PRESENTS! The unique team of the Chameleon Studios will touch on the relevant subjects of technology application in it's most progressive form, venue design and the importance of theatrical effects integrated and the ultimate nightlife experience through proper team building! Relax and enjoy inside information form four of Las Vegas's superstars. Tolga Katas | Christine Marie | Cheryl Irwin

3:15 - 4:15pm– BUSINESS PRESENTATION: R&S Business Survival Kit | Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group Tom Stimson takes a look at some of the best practices and biggest mistakes of the Live Events industry. Tom will share some of the insights he has picked up visiting and working with staging companies across North America. Topics range from Sales compensation to equipment utilization and will highlight the best and the worst approaches in use today.

4:15 - 5:30pm– Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open